Winona County Fair canceled

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Add the Winona County Fair to the list of events canceled due to COVID-19 this summer.

Organizers posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning that, "It is with deep sadness that the Winona County Fair Board made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 fair due to COVID-19."

The board said after consulting with state and county officials, and that there was little possibility for large gatherings possible before the fair started in July, they made the decision to not hold the event this year.

The fair was scheduled to run from July 8-12 in St. Charles.

The post said they hope to see everyone at the fair next July.

