Wisconsin Air National Guard names Holmen resident as new senior enlisted leader

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Holmen resident is named the new state command chief for the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

Chief Master Sgt. Meredith Conn, a 29-year military veteran, becomes the senior enlisted leader for the state on June 1.

She recently served as senior enlisted advisor at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center. She began her career with active duty service in the Air Force. She then joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard while going to school for an education degree. Conn also spent time as a full-time middle school teacher.

“I feel a connection to our drill status Guard members because I can relate to this desire to serve both the military and your community,” Conn said. “It’s an honor to fulfill these responsibilities, but sometimes that comes with challenges.”

Those challenges include the current coronavirus pandemic.

“For leaders who draw their energy from interacting with young Airmen, the COVID-19 isolation has been a challenge,” she acknowledged. “I am eager to get out and interact with our young Airmen, and I am eager to work with leadership on any challenges they are facing.

“I’ve never felt as optimistic about my future challenges as I do at this moment,” she continued. “We have a new team on board and I am really excited for this opportunity to be an agent for change.”