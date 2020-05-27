Wisconsin hunters allowed to kill 10 elk, same as last year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board has voted not to change the number of elk that hunters can kill in Wisconsin this year.

The board voted Wednesday to set a 10-elk hunting limit. That is the same as it has been the past two years.

DNR Big Game Ecologist Kevin Wallenfang had recommended that the harvest be limited this year to six bulls.

The DNR has been working to repopulate the state with elk for years. Board members voicing support for not reducing the number of elk to be hunted say they are confident the herd can sustain it.