Back to sunshine…

Great Wednesday weather!…

As much as 1” to 3” of rain fell in the area from this latest storm system, but it is coming to an end. A few isolated spots received up to 4”. Since we have been pretty dry, not much flooding has been reported.

Improving weather…

Sunshine returns to the area Friday and through the weekend. That will bring cooler weather and less humidity. Highs will settle back into the 60s to lower 70s.

Tree pollen season…

Tree pollen counts dropped thanks to the rainfall, but they will recover with drier conditions. We are coming to the end of the tree pollen season, but grass pollen is up next.

More heat and humidity next week…

A ridge of high pressure will build early next week bringing heat and more humidity, so the threat of showers and t-storms will increase, too.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden