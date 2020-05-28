Safe local summer activities for families

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Summer is not officially over for kids and families. Local law enforcement recommends families check out the city parks.

La Crosse Police say it is OK to visit city parks but to keep social-distancing in mind and use playground equipment at your own risk.

La Crosse Police Sergeant Tom Walsh said the most significant thing he wants families to do is to be smart and safe about their summer plans.

"There are many neat things to do in the La Crosse Area," Sgt. Walsh said. "Here in La Crosse, we have so many different trails and different recreational activities. I certainly think there are plenty of fun things for kids to do outside and put their imagination to use."

You can find the list of local trails La Crosse offers here.

Sgt. Walsh also recommends the family to see what the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse is up to this summer. You can contact the club here.

Curfew is something to also keep in mind during the summer months. Kids aged 15-17 years old must be home between the hours of 12:30 am-5:00 am, and 12-14 year-olds are to be home from 11:00 pm-5:00 am. The year around curfew for anyone under the age of twelve is 10 pm to 5:00 am.