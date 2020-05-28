Days after approval, Wisconsin country music festival canned

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Two days after a country music festival in northern Wisconsin got the green light to hold four days of concerts expected to attract thousands, organizers have canceled the event. The Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander won approval from the Oneida County public safety committee on Tuesday, overcoming opposition voiced from the public and the county health department. But on Thursday, organizers posted on the festival’s website that in the interest of public safety the event was off. The announcement of the festival’s cancellation came on the same day that the Wisconsin State Fair was called off.