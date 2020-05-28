Dog involved in Janesville explosion recovering

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The dog involved in the Janesville duplex explosion is expected to make a full recovery.

Corgi-mix Daisy Mae is in the care of Madison Veterinary Specialists, a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital.

Daisy Mae was inside the duplex Monday with her two owners when it exploded. Janesville firefighters say the explosion was caused by a gas leak ignited by a lit cigarette.

Daisy Mae was taken to Janesville Animal Medical Center where she was triaged, stabilized and cared for until Wednesday when Daisy was transferred to Madison Veterinary Specialists for continued monitoring and care.

“Daisy’s injuries include several lacerations, the most significant being associated with her neck, significant burns on her front paws that we are managing with bandages and medications and more minor burns around her nose and mouth.” said Dr. Lauren Keith, with Madison Veterinary Specialists. “We’re monitoring her breathing closely, as heat and smoke inhalation can cause delayed effects, but she has been breathing well and is able to rest comfortably.”

Daisy Mae’s care has so far been covered by veterinarians, funds from the family and supporters, as well as the AVMF (American Veterinary Medical Foundation) Charitable Fund through Madison Veterinary Specialists.

Any donations made to the AVMF Fund on behalf of MVS will help Daisy Mae and animals in similar situations directly in the community. You can donate here.