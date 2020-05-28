Europe hopes to resume golf by funding 5 new events in UK

The European Tour is planning to resume its season close to home. The tour says it has targeted the British Masters in England on July 22 as the restart. That would be followed by five new tournaments in England and Wales that will be called the “U.K. Swing.” The new events will have a prize fund of 1 million euros. But European Tour chief Keith Pelley says the plans depend on the U.K. lifting quarantine restrictions. He’s confident that will happen. The PGA Championship in San Francisco falls right in the middle of the U.K. Swing.