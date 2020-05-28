Fires, looting rock Minneapolis after man’s death; 1 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fires are burning and looting is taking place after violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night. Smoke hung over the city Thursday morning, and Mayor Jacob Frey is appealing to the governor to activate the National Guard. Amid the violence, a man was found fatally shot Wednesday night near a pawn shop. The protests began outside the police precinct in the part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day. Four Minneapolis officers were fired after video footage showed one of them kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck until he became unresponsive.