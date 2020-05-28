Flood Advisory until THU 2:15 PM CDT

Flood Advisory until THU 2:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Monroe County
…THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
215 PM CDT FOR CLARK…JACKSON…JUNEAU…ADAMS…MONROE AND
TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…
At 1034 AM CDT, minor flooding continues in some areas due to heavy
rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches overnight. Some streams are
reported to be experiencing minor flooding, with a few roads closed
due to water on the road or mud slides in the hilly terrain.
Some locations that may experience minor flooding include…
Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Black River Falls, Arcadia, Neillsville,
Whitehall, Friendship, New Lisbon, Abbotsford, Adams, Osseo, Thorp,
Trempealeau, Galesville, Elroy, Blair, Independence, Loyal and Strum.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
&&