Flood Advisory until THU 2:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Monroe County

…THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

215 PM CDT FOR CLARK…JACKSON…JUNEAU…ADAMS…MONROE AND

TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES…

At 1034 AM CDT, minor flooding continues in some areas due to heavy

rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches overnight. Some streams are

reported to be experiencing minor flooding, with a few roads closed

due to water on the road or mud slides in the hilly terrain.

Some locations that may experience minor flooding include…

Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Black River Falls, Arcadia, Neillsville,

Whitehall, Friendship, New Lisbon, Abbotsford, Adams, Osseo, Thorp,

Trempealeau, Galesville, Elroy, Blair, Independence, Loyal and Strum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&