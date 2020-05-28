Fox’s Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Sean Hannity has emerged as a surprise critic of Minneapolis police for their actions in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Hannity spent more than 15 minutes on his Fox show airing footage of a police officer who knelt on the neck of Floyd, who had been taken into custody on suspicion of passing a bad check. Hannity says the more he watches the tape, the angrier he gets, and said the officer involved should have been pulled away by colleagues. His colleagues Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham instead focused on the actions of those protesting police action.