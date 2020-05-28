Investigation underway in Jackson Co. Jail death

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff said he has asked for an outside investigation into the death of an inmate in the Jackson County Jail Thursday.

Sheriff Duane Waldera said a 44-year-old man was found unresponsive in the jail. Although lifesaving measures were undertaken by jail staff, deputies, and EMS, the man was later pronounced deceased at Black River Memorial Hospital.

Sheriff Waldera said in a statement that he's asked an area sheriff's office to conduct the investigation into the death. He said an autopsy, review of camera footage, and reports are underway.

The initial investigation showed, the sheriff said, that the death wasn't the result of foul play or any criminal action.

The sheriff's office said they wouldn't be releasing the name of the person citing the ongoing investigation.