La Crescent Aquatic Center could still open this summer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - City officials met on Wednesday and decided not to close the La Crescent Aquatic Center indefinitely.

If Minnesota state restrictions on larger gatherings relax, the pool could still open.

"We're just waiting for the governor's next announcement to see if things will open up just a little bit further for us," City of La Crescent summer recreation director Jon Steffes said. "If we make that decision to open we're ready. We could get it up in running in less than a matter of a week."

The pool is currently closed because state limitations on gatherings of up to 10 people limit the pool from functioning.

Steffes said the staff will follow CDC guidelines if they were to safely re-open. The concession stand would remain closed, people would need to bring their own lawn chairs and the staff is currently devising a schedule that would safely allow as many people access as possible.