Lingering heavy rain with slow tracking front

Flash Flood Watch...

Allamakee[IA], Crawford, Richland, and Vernon [WI] counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 3 PM. Heavy rain could lead to street ponding, river/stream rises, and mudslides. Keep an eye on the road and turn around if you encounter a flooded roadway! TURN AROUND, DONT DROWN

Soggy start…

Widespread rain showers will continue across the region. Accumulations could be more than 2 inches. The heavy rain could lead to street flooding, river/stream rises, mudslides, and localized flash flooding through mid-morning. So remember never to drive through flooded streets.

Rain showers will continue through the early afternoon until the stationary front will finally break off and a cold front moves in.

Passing front…

As the cold front slides south and northerly winds dominate. This will bring changes to the weekend forecast. By early Friday morning, you’ll feel the difference as lows return to the 50s.

Then the rest of the weekend will bring in below-average high temperatures. Highs expected to be within the lows 70s. Yet, the sunshine will be at abundance much of the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett