Man accused of killing North Dakota officer has long record

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first police officer to be killed in the line of duty in more than 50 years in one North Dakota city was shot multiple times by a man with an extensive criminal history. Grand Forks police Officer Cody Holte died at a hospital Wednesday after coming to the aid of two deputies trying to serve eviction papers. The suspect, Salamah Pendleton, was shot several times and remains hospitalized. A woman, 61-year-old Lola Moore, was also killed by gunfire but police haven’t released details about her death. One of the sheriff’s deputies was shot in the leg and abdomen and is in stable condition.