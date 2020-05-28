Man charged in Mennonite woman’s death grew up in the faith

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An airman charged with murder in the death of a 27-year-old Mennonite Sunday school teacher told authorities he was raised in the religion and joined the Air Force to escape a difficult, sheltered and restricted life. Sheriff’s records hint at disdain for the Mennonite community by suspect Mark Gooch, who has pleaded not guilty in the death of Sasha Krause. Her body was found in a forest clearing near Flagstaff, Arizona, after she was last seen at a church in New Mexico. Krause was part of a group of conservative Mennonites where women wear head coverings and believe in forgiveness.