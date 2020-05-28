Mayo Clinic Health System updating visitor policies
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting June 1, Mayo Clinic Health System is allowing one designated visitor while in the clinic and hospital.
A statement from Mayo said that patients need to choose a 'designated visitor' for the duration of their hospital or clinical visit.
The designated visitors will be screened before being allowed to enter. They will also need to wear a mask while in a MCHS facility.
The statement also outlined other parts of Mayo's updated visitor policy:
- Compassionate exceptions will continue to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances.
- Hospital visiting hours will be restricted to 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at this time.
- Clinic patients can each have one designated visitor with them during normal business hours at Mayo Clinic Health System clinic locations.
- Visitors under the age of 16 are not allowed at this time.
- For the safety of patients in immune compromised situations within the cancer center or patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 within the hospital, Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to follow a no visitor policy.
- One support person can remain throughout the hospital stay for obstetrical patients.
- Patients coming to the emergency room will be allowed a designated visitor unless the patient or visitor presents with any symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
