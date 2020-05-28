Mayo Clinic Health System updating visitor policies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting June 1, Mayo Clinic Health System is allowing one designated visitor while in the clinic and hospital.

A statement from Mayo said that patients need to choose a 'designated visitor' for the duration of their hospital or clinical visit.

The designated visitors will be screened before being allowed to enter. They will also need to wear a mask while in a MCHS facility.

The statement also outlined other parts of Mayo's updated visitor policy:

Compassionate exceptions will continue to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances.

Hospital visiting hours will be restricted to 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at this time.

Clinic patients can each have one designated visitor with them during normal business hours at Mayo Clinic Health System clinic locations.

Visitors under the age of 16 are not allowed at this time.

For the safety of patients in immune compromised situations within the cancer center or patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 within the hospital, Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to follow a no visitor policy.

One support person can remain throughout the hospital stay for obstetrical patients.

Patients coming to the emergency room will be allowed a designated visitor unless the patient or visitor presents with any symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.

Learn more at the Mayo Clinic Health System resource page