35 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota on Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - 35 more people died from COVID-19 according to Minnesota health officials said Thursday morning.

The updated report raises the statewide death toll to 967. Officials said 787 of the deaths came among people living in long-term care or assisted living facilities. have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

27 of the new deaths were at long-term care or assisted living facilities according to the state, while six were at private residences and two at a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The Minnesota Department of Health also said there were 493 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus Thursday which raises the statewide total to 22,947.

Within that total number of positive cases, 2,549 are classified as healthcare workers.

A total of 2,880 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 606 remain in those facilities, an increase of eight from Wednesday. Approximately 242 are in intensive care, a drop of 18 from Wednesday.

16,655 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

On Thursday, no new cases were reported by the state in either Winona, Fillmore, or Houston counties.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 78 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments