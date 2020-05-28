Minnesota governor activates National Guard to respond to violence following black man’s death in police custody

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called in the National Guard as a wounded Minneapolis braces for more violence over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody.

“It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they’re charged to protect. George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction. As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.’ Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd,” said Governor Walz in a statement.

Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles, with burned buildings, looted stores and angry graffiti demanding justice.

“As Governor, I will always defend the right to protest,” Governor Walz said. “It is how we express pain, process tragedy, and create change. That is why I am answering our local leaders’ request for Minnesota National Guard assistance to protect peaceful demonstrators, neighbors, and small businesses in Minnesota.”

It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who gasped for breath during a Monday arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be heard pleading that he can't breathe until he slowly stops talking and moving.