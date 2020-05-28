Police, experts condemn knee restraint used on George Floyd

Police around the U.S. and law enforcement experts are broadly condemning the way George Floyd, who died in police custody, was restrained by a Minneapolis officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck. They say there are no circumstances that warrant such a restraint and it’s fraught with danger, easy to cut off someone’s air supply. Some find it equally disturbing that other officers at the scene apparently did not try to intervene and put a stop to it. Bystander video shows the officer using the knee restraint for nearly eight minutes despite Floyd’s repeated protests that he is unable to breathe.