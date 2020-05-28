Shots fired during Denver protest of Minneapolis man’s death

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired as demonstrators gathered outside the Colorado State Capitol to protest this week’s death of a handcuffed black man during a confrontation with a white police officer in Minnesota. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A Colorado State Patrol spokesman says the shooting happened in a park near the Capitol on Thursday evening. Most of the protesters had left the area and were marching downtown when the shooting happened. Several hundred protesters had gathered to call for justice following the death of George Floyd, who died after an officer knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes Monday in Minneapolis.