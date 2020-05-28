The importance of making advance directives

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic is putting things into perspective for people across the country. That includes making plans for the medical care you wish to receive.

Right now is a good time to spell out your advance directives. Those are legal documents that, if you fall ill and cannot speak for yourself, designates someone to make medical decisions on your behalf.

"A lot of people are afraid that the document is really fatalistic and that it's just talking about the end of life. It really isn't. It's about how you want to live the rest of your life. It's a very empowering document, and it's such a gift to family members," said Dr. Hilary Bingol of Mayo Clinic Health System.

If you are 18 or old, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider for more instructions on making advance directives.