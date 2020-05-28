Trump tries a new response after George Floyd’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tone in the White House is different this time. President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a very different tone with the in-custody death of a black man in Minneapolis compared with past instances of police brutality involving African Americans. They were once more likely to hew to the “blue lives matter” mantra but are questioning the officers and sympathizing with the man who died. The change in tone comes as Trump’s reelection campaign has been stepping up its appeals to black voters as it tries to paint his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as taking African American support for granted.