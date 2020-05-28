Trump tries a new response after George Floyd’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a very different tone with the police-involved death in Minneapolis compared with past instances of police brutality involving African Americans. Once more likely to hew to the “blue lives matter” mantra, they’re now questioning the officers and sympathizing with the man who died. The change in tone comes as Trump’s reelection campaign has been stepping up its appeals to black voters as it tries to paint his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, as taking African American support for granted. Biden nonetheless remains far more popular with black voters than Trump, who has a long history of injecting himself into racially sensitive cases.