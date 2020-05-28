Visitor guidelines changing at Gundersen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Changes to visitor guidelines at Gundersen Health System are coming on June 1.

Gundersen said in a statement Thursday morning that beginning Monday, one person, age 16 or golder, can come with a patient who has an appointment in Gundersen Clinic, Surgery, Outpatient Surgery Center, or Emergency Services locations.

This is in addition to earlier changes allowing pediatric patients to have one person with them as well as adult patients in Gundersen hospitals being allowed one visitor over the age of 18 per day.

The practice of screening all visitors and patients for COVID-19 symptoms continues. So does the requirement that they wear a face covering whenever they are in any Gundersen Health System facility.

