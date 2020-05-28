Number of recovered COVID-19 cases in WI tops 10,000

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The number of people considered recovered from COVID-19 in the state breaks the 10,000 mark.

Wisconsin health officials recorded 512 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with eleven new deaths.

The Department of Health Services update shows that the number of COVID-19 cases across the state stands at 16,974.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin increased to 550.

On Thursday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 10,384.

Statewide, more than 10,000 negative tests have come back for a total of 220,719. That’s an increase from 210,605 negative tests reported on Wednesday.

The total number of currently hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Wisconsin is 409, down four from the day before.

Health officials said 14 percent of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin have been hospitalized. A total of 2,452 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show seven COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, an addition of two since Wednesday. None of the patients are in intensive care.

In the region, there are 50 ventilators available according to the state. Five of the ventilators are in use in hospitals as of Thursday afternoon.

The La Crosse County Health Department reports one new case, a female in her teens who had contact with a previous case. Of the county's 53 cases, 47 are considered recovered. None of the remaining six are hospitalized.

The counties on this table update their numbers later in the afternoon. We'll update the information as it becomes available.