Xcel Energy repairs downed wires over Mississippi River

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Xcel Energy crews spent the morning replacing two downed electrical wires that were taken out by a barge last Thursday near Shore Acres Rd.

Over 20 workers helped execute the replacement job. The energy company utilized a helicopter to help with the repairs. Emergency boat crews also stood ready for any potential accidents.

“We’re running two ropes over and then what we’ll do is we will connect the wire from the spool to bring that back over to the other side onto the island there," said Mike Herro, community service manager for Xcel Energy.

The whole process would take the morning. Crews would then connect the wires and remove any slack. The next few days will be spent restoring power to the lines.

Minor outages were reported in La Crescent after the barge struck the lines. Xcel Energy was able to reroute power through other reserves to help restore energy.

The repairs brought out a few local spectators to watch the flurry of activity happen on Thursday morning.

"This was really special being right by the house, and we heard it when the crane hit, the barge hit, so we heard the pop when it happened so to see the completion of it was pretty neat,” said Curtis Storey.

Xcel Energy worked with local authorities and the Coast Guard to halt river traffic in order to make the repairs.