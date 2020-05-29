Officer accused in Floyd’s death opened fire on 2 people

The white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed opened fire on two people during his career and had nearly 20 complaints and two letters of reprimand filed against him. City online records don’t include any details of the complaints against Officer Derek Chauvin, however. Floyd died on Monday after four officers arrested him for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a grocery store. Video footage shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The four officers were fired Tuesday and Chauvin has become the focus of angry street protests and a federal investigation.