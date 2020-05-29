River Flood Warning from FRI 3:24 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Black River at Black River Falls.

* until late morning.

* At 11:00 PM Thursday the stage was 46.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage early this morning and continue

to rise to near 47.3 feet by mid morning. The river will

fall below flood stage by later this morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet…Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

&&