River Flood Warning from FRI 3:24 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Black River at Black River Falls.
* until late morning.
* At 11:00 PM Thursday the stage was 46.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage early this morning and continue
to rise to near 47.3 feet by mid morning. The river will
fall below flood stage by later this morning.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet…Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
&&