Trump tries a new response after George Floyd’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a very different tone with the in-custody death of a black man in Minneapolis compared with past instances of police brutality involving African Americans. They are now questioning the officers and sympathizing with the man who died. Trump said Thursday that he felt “very, very badly” about George Floyd’s death, calling it “a very shocking sight.” Trump’s language got more aggressive, though, as violence boiled over in Minneapolis Thursday night, with protesters torching a police station. On Twitter, Trump called the protesters “THUGS” and promised, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”