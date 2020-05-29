Unnoticeable humidity sticks around with spring temperatures

Finally Friday forecast…

The rain has moved out of the region and the sunshine will make its appearance today.

Our only forecast concerns today will be slightly breezy conditions and increasing clouds. Winds won't be gusty but could top 20 mph. There will also be an increase in the cloud cover in the afternoon.

Today will be the coolest day as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Yet, the humidity will move out which will make it feel much more comfortable

Cooler, drier weekend…

The drier air mass will keep comfortable, unnoticeable humidity all weekend. Overall, it will be a calm weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Enjoy!

Returning warmth…

The sticky feel will return next week, so soak in the comfortable weather while you can. With the return of moisture will signal a return of an active pattern. Also, highs will have a return to the 80s, so if you haven’t made sure that A/C unit is working!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett