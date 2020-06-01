Key Wisconsin races for November coming into focus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Key races are coming into clearer focus, with candidates for office in Wisconsin meeting a Monday deadline to submit nomination papers. Republicans are looking to maintain their majorities in both the state Senate and Assembly heading into 2021 where the Legislature will be charged with the once-a-decade job of redistricting. There will be seven open seats in the Senate due mostly to retirements. Republicans hold a 19-14 majority there and 63-36 in the Assembly, making it difficult for Democrats to overcome. Republicans also hold five of Wisconsin’s eight congressional seats.