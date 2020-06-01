DC Episcopal bishop: ‘I am outraged’ by Trump church visit

The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump for staging a visit to the historic St. John’s Church across from the White House. During Trump’s visit Monday night, he held up a Bible after authorities had cleared out peaceful protesters. The diocese of the Rev. Mariann Budde includes St. John’s, and Budde said she was “outraged” by the moment and noted that Trump didn’t pray during his visit. Budde said the church was “completely caught off-guard” by the visit, with no sense that this it’s a sacred space to be used for sacred purposes.