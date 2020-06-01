La Crosse Police Chief wants to offer support to protest organizers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There have been several peaceful protests in the city of La Crosse following the death of George Floyd and more are planned.

The police chief said he wants his department to be involved.

Chief Shawn Kudron said he wants people to exercise their right to assemble, and he also said, wants that to happen safely. Kudron said the police department can help by doing things like blocking roads and directing traffic.

Kudron said he'd like to speak with anyone organizing a protest about how the police department can provide support.

"We are here to protect and serve the entire La Crosse Community," said Kudron. "We are here and open to communicate to understand the frustrations, what we can do better, how we can relate better, how we can serve them better and protect them better."

Kudron was only recently appointed to his role as police chief, and said that increasing transparency is a goal he has set for the department.

Kudron also said the department is close to unveiling a new website that will feature a page focused on transparency, providing information about things like training. As it relates to training, Kudron said the most important tools his officers have are communication skills, to de-escalate a situation.