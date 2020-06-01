Miller announces re-election bid

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said Monday he's running for another term in office.

Currently President of the Senate, Miller was first elected to the state's 28th District seat in 2010.

The district includes Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties.

Miller, 37, currently serves on several committees including the Higher Education Finance and Policy, Taxes, and Rules and Administration committees.

If one is needed, a primary is set for August 11. The general election is November 3.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on June 2 to file the paperwork with the Minnesota Secretary of State to run for office.

One other candidate, Sarah Kruger, is running on the DFL ticket for the seat.