Primaries become test run for campaigning during coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections in eight states are both significant elections and big tests of campaigning during the age of coronavirus. Both major political parties have been revamping their operations to adjust to politics during lockdowns. Some campaigns have gotten volunteers to hand-write letters to try to turn out supporters. Others are shifting money into television budgets, figuring an electorate largely stuck at home is binge-watching. Many have shifted their resources to back an ad hoc tech support model, assembling seasoned advisers who can talk nervous voters step-by-step through the process of requesting absentee ballots.