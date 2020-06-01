The return of humidity, strong winds, and storms

Changing system…

A low pressure system is approaching the region it will bring several changes through the next 48 hours.

Monday:

First, the warm front will arrive this morning to bring round one of our rain chances. Rain will be possible through the first part of the day with embedded thunderstorms possible(non-severe).

Then heading towards the evening commute, the warm front will arrive. This will bring the return of humidity so get the air condition units running. Highs in the 80s today and expecting the return of sunshine by dinner time. Also, it will be breezy this afternoon as the warm front passes by.

Tuesday:

Tuesday could be the warmest day of 2020. A chance at reaching 90 degrees is in the forecast and this would be the first time since September 30th. With high humidity and temperatures climbing into the 90s, the feel-like temperature could near 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and listen to your body!

An abundance of moisture (high humidity), early sunshine, and a cold front will all factor in to bring strong storms.

This means Tuesday evening the Stormtracker 19 team will be tracking strong to severe thunderstorms. As of this morning, the threats are hail, winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain. Storms are expected to occur after the evening commute and end overnight. More details to come on your threat for severe weather through the next 24 hours.

Rest of the week…

After the storms move out and we’ll take a break from the wet weather. Yet, it will stay warm and humid for the rest of the week. The sunshine will return by Wednesday evening with highs for the rest of the week in the 80s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett