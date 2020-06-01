Zimbabwe summons US envoy over White House adviser’s comment

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has summoned the U.S. ambassador in Harare to a meeting over comments by a White House official suggesting Zimbabwe is among “foreign adversaries” that could face retaliation for trying to foment unrest in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as an officer pressed a knee into his neck. Zimbabwe’s state-controlled Herald newspaper reported that the U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols, has been called to meet with Zimbabwe’s foreign minister over comments Sunday by U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien that Zimbabwe is one of several “foreign adversaries” taking advantage of the protests in the U.S. to “sow discord and to try and damage our democracy.”