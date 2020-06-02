Minnesota files complaint against police in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has filed a human rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing at a news conference Tuesday.

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd’s death has sparked protests around the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.