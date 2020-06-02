Biden looks to clinch nomination as 7 states, DC vote

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — Joe Biden is hoping to seize the delegates needed to formally clinch the Democrats’ presidential nomination as seven states and one territory vote. Tuesday’s elections will be the largest slate of presidential primaries in almost three months. Voters and campaigns alike will be asked to navigate curfews, health concerns and a sharp increase in mail balloting as voting takes place from Maryland to Montana. Many political groups are focusing on Pennsylvania, which represents a high-profile test case for the November general election. Biden needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake on Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination.