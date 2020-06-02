Brewers: Miller Park sustains ‘minor damage’ after break-in

Brewers: Miller Park sustains ‘minor damage’ after break-inNew
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers say a man illegally entered Miller Park and caused minor damage to the playing field Tuesday morning. Brewers officials say he was apprehended by law enforcement shortly after gaining access to the field. Milwaukee police say a 40-year-old man was arrested and that the incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. Police say criminal charges will soon be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.