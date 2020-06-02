Flood Advisory from TUE 9:12 PM CDT until WED 12:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

La Crosse County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Central La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1215 AM CDT.

* At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms moving over the same portion of La Crosse County

that saw heavy rain earlier this evening. This will cause urban

and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will

result in minor flooding of streets and low lying areas in the

advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen from

earlier storms.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, French Island, La

Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, Medary, North Side Of La Crosse, I

90 Exit 4, I 90 Exit 5, Blue Bird Campground, I 90 Exit 2, I 90

Exit 3, I 90 Exit 12, Barre Mills, Nathan Hill, Veterans Memorial

Park and Midway.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&