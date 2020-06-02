Four candidates in Wisconsin’s 32nd Senate District

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) - Three democrats and one republican are on the ballot for Wisconsin's 32nd Senate District seat.

Former State Senator Jennifer Shilling resigned from the 32nd May 15. Shilling is now the Government Relations Manager for Dairyland Power Cooperative.

Brad Pfaff, Jayne Swiggum, and Paul Michael Weber are the democrats on the ballot. The primary is August 11, 2020.

Dan Kapanke is the republican on the ballot. Kapanke won that seat in 2004. He lost to Shilling during a recall election in 2011.

The general election is November 3, 2020.