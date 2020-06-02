Hundreds remained downtown Madison past curfew

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of demonstrators and bystanders remained downtown past the 9:30 p.m. curfew, although the gathering remained peaceful past midnight.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway extended the city's curfew for two more nights.

The curfew extends from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"It is also a priority to keep everyone in our community safe," Rhodes-Conway said. "I have had multiple long conversation with Chief [Vic] Wahl about the need for de-escalation and restraint."

The curfew applies to the area of the city on the isthmus. The area affected by the curfew extends from the Yahara River to Park and Lakeside streets.

All businesses in the area are ordered to close during the curfew.