La Crosse County Health Dept. takes part in Blackout Tuesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department postponed their scheduled media briefing for Tuesday to show support for those impacted by racism.

They posted this to their Facebook page:

It is a part of Blackout Tuesday, a way of bringing attention to the issues of police brutality and racism.

From the post: “The La Crosse County Health Department has chosen to participate in Blackout Tuesday to both publicly oppose racism and to raise up the voices of our community members of Color who have been impacted by racism. This is a painful time in our country and we must be willing to listen and learn to develop an awareness of the injustices that exist. In addition, since COVID-19 affects people of Color more severely, we strongly encourage all who participate in activities to uphold physical distancing and wear fabric face coverings to protect each other from the spread of this virus.” - Jen Rombalski (Health Department Director)