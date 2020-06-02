Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has launched a civil rights investigation against the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd. He’s the black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing of a formal complaint Tuesday. Bystander video showing Floyd’s death has sparked worldwide protests. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers were fired but haven’t been charged.