Night of violence in Madison results in more arrests, damage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Protesters have spray painted graffiti on the Wisconsin state Capitol, dumped paint on the beloved “Forward” statue outside, broken into businesses downtown and defaced the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Police in riot gear broke up the crowd early Tuesday morning. It was the third night of violence in Madison, the liberal capital city with one of the deepest racial divides in the nation. Demonstrations have flared there and across the state and country over the killing by a police officer of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Gov. Tony Evers called for combating racism and the unacceptable use of force by police.