Protests in top 25 virus hot spots ignite fears of contagion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As people flooded streets across America to protest the killing of George Floyd, public health experts fear the crowds, tear gas and arrests will lead to new transmissions of coronavirus. An Associated Press review found that in the last week, protests have been held in every one of the 25 American communities with the highest concentrations of new virus cases. Some have seen major protests over multiple days. The protests come as communities across the nation loosen restrictions on businesses and public life that have helped to slow the spread, deepening concern that the two taken together could create a resurgence in cases nationally.