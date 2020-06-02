Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN OLMSTED AND WESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES…

At 811 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Rochester to near Chatfield to near Lime Springs,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At 809 PM, a 60 mph wind gust was

observed 5 miles west of Chatfield.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Chatfield and Fountain around 815 PM CDT.

Eyota around 820 PM CDT.

Preston around 825 PM CDT.

Dover around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Forestville State Park, County Roads 9 And 10, I 90 Exit 218, York,

Fillmore, Washington and County Roads 2 And 38.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH