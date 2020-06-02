Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Howard County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL…
HOWARD…FLOYD AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT…
The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe
limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible in the
area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for
north central and northeastern Iowa.