Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 8:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Howard County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL…

HOWARD…FLOYD AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible in the

area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

north central and northeastern Iowa.